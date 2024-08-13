Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.71. 1,180,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,804. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.84. The company has a market capitalization of $178.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

