The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Cheesecake Factory has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Cheesecake Factory has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.24. 77,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 3.32%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.08.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

