The Goldman Sachs Group Trims National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Target Price to $13.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EYE. Barclays cut their target price on National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of EYE stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. National Vision has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $24.11.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 44.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 165,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

