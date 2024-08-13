The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,212,000 after purchasing an additional 97,729 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 184,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,925,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock remained flat at $87.20 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,625. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.