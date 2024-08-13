The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on September 5th

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

TJX Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 77.8% per year over the last three years. TJX Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $85.44 and a 12-month high of $115.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.41.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

