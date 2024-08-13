Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBPH shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 999,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,798,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,511,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,186,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 116,164 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

