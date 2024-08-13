Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

TBPH has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs cut Theravance Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.24. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 999,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,798,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,511,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,186,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,023,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 116,164 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

