Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Shares Down 4.8%

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 292,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 288,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Thermal Energy International Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.90. The firm has a market cap of C$34.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

Featured Articles

