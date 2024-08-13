Thomas J. Grayuski Sells 605 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas J. Grayuski sold 605 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $10,230.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,314.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance
ESSA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. 1,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.37.
ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.43%.
Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp
About ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
