Thomas J. Grayuski Sells 605 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas J. Grayuski sold 605 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $10,230.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,314.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

ESSA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. 1,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

About ESSA Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1,141.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 27.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.