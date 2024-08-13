Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in July

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS THUPY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 946. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. Thule Group AB has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

