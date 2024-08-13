Timothy O. Brown Sells 50,000 Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) Director Timothy O. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $29,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of BIRD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. 889,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.76. Allbirds, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.34 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 60.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $0.90 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BIRD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Arnhold LLC increased its position in Allbirds by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 272,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Featured Stories

