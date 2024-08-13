TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to $118.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TKO. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.07.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.80. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $120.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -118.81 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in TKO Group by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 527,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after acquiring an additional 129,196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TKO Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

