Tomer Weingarten Sells 60,864 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,288,490.88.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $208,992.40.

On Thursday, July 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,250,146.56.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,328,661.12.

On Thursday, June 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $1,110,768.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,428,818.40.

On Thursday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $667,901.10.

SentinelOne Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of S traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. 3,597,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,587,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 364,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 297,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

