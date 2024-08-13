Toncoin (TON) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $6.31 or 0.00010630 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $21.55 billion and $350.85 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,428,693 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,411,757.560355 with 2,518,532,443.4169335 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.26834194 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 502 active market(s) with $482,825,344.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

