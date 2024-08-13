Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 537.8% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Toto Stock Up 3.2 %

TOTDY stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. 27,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,121. Toto has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

