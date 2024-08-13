Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.50

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.50 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31.45 ($0.40), with a volume of 1252255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.25 ($0.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 40.01. The stock has a market cap of £73.66 million, a P/E ratio of -629.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

