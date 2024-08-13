Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Down 82.1% in July

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,839,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Stock Performance
Shares of TGGI remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 90,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,768. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trans Global Group
- About the Markup Calculator
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.