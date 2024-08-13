Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Down 82.1% in July

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,839,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGGI remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 90,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,768. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, distributes and retails wine under the Zui Xian Gui name in the People's Republic of China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

