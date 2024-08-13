Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,342,000. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The company has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

