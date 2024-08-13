Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $115.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $124.03.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.