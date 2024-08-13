Transform Wealth LLC Sells 239 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 5,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,017,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

View Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $269.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.42.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.