Transform Wealth LLC Sells 329 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $759,810,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 51,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Target by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.39.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $136.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.44. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.