Transform Wealth LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.07 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

