Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 128.57% from the company’s current price.
TVTX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000.
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
