Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Up 550.0% in July

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Trend Micro stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.05. 6,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 0.60. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

