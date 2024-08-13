Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.88.

NYSE:TREX opened at $60.37 on Monday. Trex has a twelve month low of $53.59 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Trex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

