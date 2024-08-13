Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $12.50. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. Triumph Group shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 223,078 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TGI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGI

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,987 shares in the company, valued at $974,786.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 98.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $990.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 40.39%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.