TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.02 billion and $285.53 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001133 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000689 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,981,326,062 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.
Buying and Selling TRON
