TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.02 billion and $285.53 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,981,326,062 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.