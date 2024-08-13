TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Up 10%

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 160.04 ($2.04). Approximately 1,007,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 299,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.86).

TT Electronics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 153.83. The stock has a market cap of £282.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4,008.13, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91.

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17,500.00%.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

