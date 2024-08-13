Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the July 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Turmalina Metals Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of TBXXF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,680. Turmalina Metals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
