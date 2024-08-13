Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the July 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of TBXXF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,680. Turmalina Metals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get Turmalina Metals alerts:

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 40,340 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.