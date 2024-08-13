Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 1.2%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.64 and last traded at $70.07. 4,816,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 19,129,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,117,234 shares of company stock worth $76,982,734 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

