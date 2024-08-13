Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 1,010.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UBSFY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

