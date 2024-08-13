UBS Group Boosts Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $217.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

AIZ traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $179.81. 46,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,710. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Assurant has a 12 month low of $136.15 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

