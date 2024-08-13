UBS Group Lowers Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $244.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $267.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.10. 145,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,968. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,013,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

