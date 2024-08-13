UBS Group Raises Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $76.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.68. 32,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,512,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,048,000 after acquiring an additional 312,066 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 941.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 108,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 97,945 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 32,497 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

