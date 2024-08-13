UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 164.3% in July

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UCB Stock Performance
UCBJY stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.84. 4,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,242. UCB has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04.
UCB Company Profile
