UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 164.3% in July

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UCB Stock Performance

UCBJY stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.84. 4,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,242. UCB has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

