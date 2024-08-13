Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $412.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $412.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $494.83.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $322.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.08. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,753,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,988,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,380,000 after buying an additional 157,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

