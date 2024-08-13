Unigold (CVE:UGD) Stock Price Down 10%

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) shares fell 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 57,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 144,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Unigold Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.29.

About Unigold



Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

