United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) vs. Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Head-To-Head Analysis

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) and Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Therapeutics and Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics $2.33 billion 6.38 $984.80 million $21.15 15.78 Barinthus Biotherapeutics $800,000.00 65.38 -$73.35 million ($1.84) -0.73

United Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Barinthus Biotherapeutics. Barinthus Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

94.1% of United Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of United Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

United Therapeutics has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Therapeutics and Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics 40.87% 18.82% 15.61% Barinthus Biotherapeutics N/A -35.86% -30.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Therapeutics and Barinthus Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics 1 3 9 0 2.62 Barinthus Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

United Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $331.73, suggesting a potential downside of 0.61%. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 198.51%. Given Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barinthus Biotherapeutics is more favorable than United Therapeutics.

Summary

United Therapeutics beats Barinthus Biotherapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients. It also markets and sells Unituxin (dinutuximab) injection, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Remunity Pump, which contains a pump and separate controller for Remodulin. In addition, the company engages in developing RemoPro and Ralinepag for the treatment of PAH; Aurora-GT, a gene therapy product to rebuild the blood vessels in the lungs; and Nebulized Tyvaso, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as xenografts, which are development-stage organ products. It has licensing and collaboration agreements with DEKA Research & Development Corp. to develop a semi-disposable system for the subcutaneous delivery of treprostinil; MannKind Corporation to develop and license treprostinil inhalation powder and the Dreamboat device; and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop Ralinepag. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in the development of partnered candidates, such as AB-729-202, which is under phase 2a studies for the treatment of patients with chronic HBV infection; VTP-600, an immunotherapy candidate under phase 1 studies as a potential treatment for NSCLC in combination with standard of care treatment, chemotherapy, and pembrolizumab; VTP-500, a prophylactic vaccine product candidate under phase 1 studies to prevent infection and subsequent disease caused by the MERS coronavirus; and VTP-400, a prophylactic vaccine candidate under phase 1 studies to prevent shingles in adults aged 50 years and older. In addition, the company offers Vaxzevria (formerly VTP-900 and AZD1222), a prophylactic vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 Infection. Further, it has license, research and development, and collaboration agreements with OUI, NIH, IMC, CanSino, CRUK; VOLT; and Arbutus. The company was formerly known as Vaccitech plc and changed its name to Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc in November 2023. Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

