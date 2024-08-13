United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the July 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays cut United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of UUGRY stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.88. 47,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,480. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.7807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.39.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

