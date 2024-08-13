United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the July 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays cut United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on UUGRY
United Utilities Group Stock Up 2.0 %
United Utilities Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.7807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.39.
About United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Utilities Group
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.