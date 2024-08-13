Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 15th.

UNTY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.83. 15,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,036. The company has a market cap of $307.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.02. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.81 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 24.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Bancorp news, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $79,013.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Bancorp news, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $26,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $5,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $79,013.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,046 shares of company stock valued at $106,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2,329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

