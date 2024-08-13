Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,835,000 after purchasing an additional 674,790 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $27,233,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.11. 265,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,439. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

