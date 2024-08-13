US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Down 45.3% in July

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UTWO traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $48.49. 106,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,408. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTWO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

