USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
USCB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect USCB Financial to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.
USCB Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
USCB stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $278.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.41. USCB Financial has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on USCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of USCB Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on USCB Financial
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $60,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,219.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other USCB Financial news, CFO Robert B. Anderson acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $60,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,219.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,626. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.
USCB Financial Company Profile
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than USCB Financial
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Web Development Stock Surges as AI Offerings Accelerate Revenues
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Top 3 Stocks to Watch: Options Traders Bet on Big Gains
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.