USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

USCB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect USCB Financial to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

USCB stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $278.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.41. USCB Financial has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. USCB Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that USCB Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on USCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of USCB Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $60,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,219.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other USCB Financial news, CFO Robert B. Anderson acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $60,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,219.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,626. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

