Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Down 3.1%

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.42 and last traded at $63.42. 163,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 953,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.43.

VAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Valaris by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Valaris by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

