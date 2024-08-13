Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 202,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.35. 537,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

