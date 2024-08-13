Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,700 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the July 15th total of 774,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,877,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGLT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.93. 1,268,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,063. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $62.50.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2014 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

