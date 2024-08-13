Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.73

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.73 and last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 107922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

