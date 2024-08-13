Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.73

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.73 and last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 107922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Small Cap Stocks Insiders Are Actively Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.