Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is MCIA Inc’s 6th Largest Position

MCIA Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.7% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,800,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after acquiring an additional 346,493 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.91. The stock had a trading volume of 385,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,771. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.72 and its 200 day moving average is $220.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.