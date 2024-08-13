Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 5.6% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after buying an additional 465,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,601,000 after purchasing an additional 460,617 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,942 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,511,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 495,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,517,000 after purchasing an additional 220,661 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.89. The company had a trading volume of 311,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

