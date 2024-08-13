Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,633,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,266,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,086,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 820,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 685,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.89. 311,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,236. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

